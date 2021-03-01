Short Interest in Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Rises By 385.7%

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 385.7% from the January 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Innate Pharma stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $362.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68. Innate Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $8.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innate Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Innate Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

