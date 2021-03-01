Short Interest in Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Declines By 83.2%

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 83.2% from the January 28th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,377,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS INTV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,314,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,037,782. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21. Integrated Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89. The company has a market cap of $75.43 million, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 3.32.

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 925 miners that mine bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum. The company is based in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

