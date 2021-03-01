Short Interest in Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Declines By 83.2%

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 83.2% from the January 28th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,377,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS INTV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,314,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,037,782. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21. Integrated Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89. The company has a market cap of $75.43 million, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 3.32.
About Integrated Ventures
