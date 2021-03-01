Short Interest in International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Declines By 80.9%

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 80.9% from the January 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IPCFF traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 740 shares, compared to its average volume of 400. International Petroleum has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPCFF shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of International Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from $3.85 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of International Petroleum from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada; Bertam, Malaysia; and Paris and Aquitaine Basins, France. As at December 31, 2019, it had a proved and probable reserves of 300 million barrels of oil equivalents.

