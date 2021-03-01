Short Interest in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Rises By 515.1%

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 515.1% from the January 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEZ. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PEZ opened at $89.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.26. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $97.80.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.