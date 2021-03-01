Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Rises By 360.0%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 360.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEM opened at $28.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.44. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $30.49.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.