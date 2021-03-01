Short Interest in Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Declines By 70.3%

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the January 28th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 936,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IDTY stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. Ipsidy has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16.

Ipsidy Company Profile

Ipsidy Inc operates an Identity as a Service platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. It develops an identity transaction platform for businesses, residences, governments, or other organizations to enable their users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or portable device.

