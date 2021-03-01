Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Increases By 698.2%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 591,500 shares, an increase of 698.2% from the January 28th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 935,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

ESGU stock opened at $87.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.99. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $91.34.

