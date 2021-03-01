Short Interest in Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Increases By 569.0%

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 569.0% from the January 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KGFHY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kingfisher currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

OTCMKTS:KGFHY opened at $7.37 on Monday. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

