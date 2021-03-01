Short Interest in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Increases By 350.0%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Leonardo in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Leonardo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FINMY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,439. Leonardo has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

