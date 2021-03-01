Short Interest in Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Decreases By 81.7%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 284,100 shares, a drop of 81.7% from the January 28th total of 1,552,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 149.5 days.
Shares of LNNGF stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51. Li Ning has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $7.19.
Li Ning Company Profile
