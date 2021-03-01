Short Interest in Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Decreases By 81.7%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 284,100 shares, a drop of 81.7% from the January 28th total of 1,552,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 149.5 days.

Shares of LNNGF stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51. Li Ning has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $7.19.

Get Li Ning alerts:

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.