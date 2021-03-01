Short Interest in Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) Declines By 74.1%

Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the January 28th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LDDAF opened at $0.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03. Lida Resources has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.20.
About Lida Resources
