Short Interest in Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Declines By 81.7%

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 81.7% from the January 28th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 510,950,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Marijuana Company of America stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.01. 81,942,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,715,656. Marijuana Company of America has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.
About Marijuana Company of America
