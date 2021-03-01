Short Interest in Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Declines By 79.5%

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 157,900 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the January 28th total of 769,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 112.8 days.

MITFF stock remained flat at $$0.74 during trading on Monday. Mitie Group has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50.

Several brokerages have commented on MITFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Peel Hunt upgraded Mitie Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

