Short Interest in Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Grows By 306.7%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 306.7% from the January 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MIELY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.67. 23,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,211. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.85. Mitsubishi Electric has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $33.90.
Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile
