Short Interest in Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Grows By 306.7%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 306.7% from the January 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MIELY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.67. 23,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,211. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.85. Mitsubishi Electric has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $33.90.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

