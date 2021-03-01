Short Interest in NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Decreases By 77.9%

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 77.9% from the January 28th total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.9 days.
Shares of NXGPF remained flat at $$103.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.26. NEXT has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $113.00.
NEXT Company Profile
See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement
Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.