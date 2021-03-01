Short Interest in NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Decreases By 77.9%

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 77.9% from the January 28th total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.9 days.

Shares of NXGPF remained flat at $$103.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.26. NEXT has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $113.00.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

