Short Interest in Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Drops By 74.4%

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 74.4% from the January 28th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

OTCMKTS NCLTF opened at $189.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.15. Nitori has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $225.21.

About Nitori

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, retails furniture and interior products in Japan, China, Taiwan, and the United States. The company also provides non-life and life insurance products; logistics services; and advertising and public relations support services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd.

