Short Interest in Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Declines By 71.4%

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the January 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on PBKOF. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Pollard Banknote from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Pollard Banknote in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:PBKOF opened at $40.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.39. Pollard Banknote has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $51.67.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

