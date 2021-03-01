Short Interest in PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT (NYSE:PYT) Drops By 81.8%

PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT (NYSE:PYT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the January 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:PYT opened at $24.10 on Monday. PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $25.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.1917 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

There is no company description available for PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2.

