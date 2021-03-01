Short Interest in Safeplus International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACAI) Expands By 600.0%

Safeplus International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACAI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ACAI stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61. Safeplus International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.99.

Safeplus International Company Profile

Safeplus International Holdings Limited develops and markets various technologies for the medical device industries. It is seeking partners to monetize its patented technologies, including biothermal power supply and pulsewidth modulation technology to enhance the performance of pacemakers and neurostimulators, and photonics and nanomaterials patents.

