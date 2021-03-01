Short Interest in Safeplus International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACAI) Expands By 600.0%

Safeplus International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACAI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
ACAI stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61. Safeplus International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.99.
Safeplus International Company Profile
See Also: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Safeplus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeplus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.