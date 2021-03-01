Short Interest in Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Decreases By 70.7%

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the January 28th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of SNPHY stock opened at $13.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $20.93.
Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile
