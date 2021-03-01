Short Interest in Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Decreases By 70.7%

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the January 28th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SNPHY stock opened at $13.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $20.93.

Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches and develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. It offers various pharmaceutical products to treat glaucoma and ocular hypertension, such as DE-111, which is in Phase III clinical trial; DE-117 in Japan; DE-126 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial; DE-128 in Europe, as well as is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the United States; and DE-130A that is in Phase III clinical trial.

