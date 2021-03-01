Short Interest in Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Grows By 700.0%

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SBSAA stock opened at $2.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -0.51. Spanish Broadcasting System has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46.

Get Spanish Broadcasting System alerts:

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.