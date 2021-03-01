Short Interest in SSLJ.com Limited (OTCMKTS:YGTYF) Drops By 73.6%

SSLJ.com Limited (OTCMKTS:YGTYF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 73.6% from the January 28th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SSLJ.com stock opened at $0.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04. SSLJ.com has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.25.

About SSLJ.com

SSLJ.com Limited engages in the online-to-offline home improvement service and product business in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the provision of consulting, design, construction, and furnishing services related to home improvement; and renovation and remodeling of old apartments.

