Short Interest in Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Decreases By 69.7%

Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 69.7% from the January 28th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.3 days.

Shares of TRVCF stock opened at $2.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11. Tervita has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.30.

Get Tervita alerts:

TRVCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Tervita from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tervita from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tervita in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC started coverage on Tervita in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Tervita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tervita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.