Short Interest in VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF) Drops By 75.0%

VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the January 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VRRKF stock opened at $12.33 on Monday. VersaBank has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $13.78.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of VersaBank from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets.

