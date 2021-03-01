Short Interest in Vert Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRXPF) Decreases By 72.5%

Vert Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRXPF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the January 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRXPF opened at $0.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. Vert Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.17.

Vert Infrastructure Company Profile

Vert Infrastructure Ltd. invests in, constructs, owns, and leases greenhouse projects to licensed cannabis producers. The company's portfolio of project includes cultivation properties in California; and two in Washington State, such as a 1,000-acre Nevada cannabis farm and 2,115 acres of hemp CBD farms.

