Short Interest in Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Rises By 415.6%

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 415.6% from the January 28th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of VIVHY stock opened at $34.60 on Monday. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.33.

Several research firms recently commented on VIVHY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

