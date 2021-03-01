Short Interest in Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Grows By 537.0%

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 814,700 shares, a growth of 537.0% from the January 28th total of 127,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,762,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on VYGVF shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Voyager Digital from $10.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Voyager Digital alerts:

Shares of Voyager Digital stock opened at $15.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. Voyager Digital has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $16.57.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell digital assets (cryptocurrencies) across multiple exchanges in one account primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.