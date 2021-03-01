Short Interest in Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Grows By 349.3%

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a growth of 349.3% from the January 28th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMMVY. Zacks Investment Research raised Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays lowered Wal-Mart de México from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

OTCMKTS:WMMVY opened at $28.45 on Monday. Wal-Mart de México has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $34.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Wal-Mart de MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 1,910 Bodega AurrerÃ¡ discount stores, 274 Walmart hypermarkets, 91 Superama supermarkets, and 163 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

