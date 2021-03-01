Short Interest in Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Increases By 339.4%

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 139,300 shares, a growth of 339.4% from the January 28th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weichai Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of WEICY opened at $23.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.16. Weichai Power has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other major automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles, gear boxes and components, and other automobile components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, new energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; and forklift trucks, and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

