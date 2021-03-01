Short Interest in Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Declines By 82.1%

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the January 28th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Western Areas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of WNARF stock opened at $2.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. Western Areas has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.43.

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

