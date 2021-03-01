Short Interest in William Hill plc (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Increases By 460.0%

William Hill plc (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 460.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WIMHY opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 2.28. William Hill has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35.

WIMHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded William Hill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded William Hill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. William Hill currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.

