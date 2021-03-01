Short Interest in Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Rises By 306.3%

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, an increase of 306.3% from the January 28th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

OTCMKTS:WOPEY opened at $19.09 on Monday. Woodside Petroleum has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.03.

Get Woodside Petroleum alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Woodside Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.