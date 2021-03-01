Short Interest in Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) Expands By 757.9%

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, an increase of 757.9% from the January 28th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 706,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xiaobai Maimai stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.35% of Xiaobai Maimai worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

HX opened at $1.74 on Monday. Xiaobai Maimai has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $7.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in China. Its platform collaborates with domestic e-commerce platforms and offers users a range of products on its social e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as Hexindai Inc and changed its name to Xiaobai Maimai Inc in December 2020.

