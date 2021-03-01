Short Interest in Zicix Co. (OTCMKTS:ZICX) Declines By 80.4%

Zicix Co. (OTCMKTS:ZICX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 80.4% from the January 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 643,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ZICX opened at $0.01 on Monday. Zicix has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Zicix

Zicix Corporation, through its subsidiary, Texas Mobile Health, Inc, provides diagnostic medical imaging services in Houston, Texas. It offers cardiac diagnostic services, including echocardiogram, stress testing, carotid ultrasound, and halter and event monitoring services; medical services, such as general medical care, medical care for home health patients, general and immigration physicals, weight reduction, cold laser pain relief treatment, physical therapy, and anti-aging treatment; and MRI, CT, and X-Ray services.

