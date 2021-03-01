Short Interest in Zicix Co. (OTCMKTS:ZICX) Declines By 80.4%

Zicix Co. (OTCMKTS:ZICX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 80.4% from the January 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 643,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ZICX opened at $0.01 on Monday. Zicix has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Zicix
