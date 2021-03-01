Short Interest in ZIM Co. (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF) Rises By 400.0%

ZIM Co. (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ZIMCF stock opened at $0.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. ZIM has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.14.
About ZIM
