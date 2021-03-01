Short Interest in ZIM Co. (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF) Rises By 400.0%

ZIM Co. (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ZIMCF stock opened at $0.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. ZIM has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.14.

About ZIM

ZIM Corporation provides software products and services for the database and mobile markets in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Singapore, and Austria. The company operates in two segments, Mobile and Enterprise Software. It develops and sells ZIM integrated development environment (IDE) software, an enterprise software for use in the design, development, and management of information databases and mission critical applications.

