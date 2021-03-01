ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Shares Gap Down to $44.77

Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.77, but opened at $41.12. ShotSpotter shares last traded at $41.98, with a volume of 8,042 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSTI. Roth Capital raised their price objective on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on ShotSpotter from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

The firm has a market cap of $480.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.52, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.09.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alan R. Stewart acquired 5,600 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.87 per share, for a total transaction of $184,072.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $1,179,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,076,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,533. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 2.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,730,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in ShotSpotter by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in ShotSpotter by 10.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ShotSpotter by 570.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new position in ShotSpotter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

About ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI)

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

