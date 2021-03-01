ShowHand (HAND) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $150.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 27% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. ShowHand has a total market cap of $68,028.80 and approximately $150.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded up 35.9% against the dollar. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ShowHand alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00059526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.58 or 0.00795684 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00029642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006858 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00061920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00029735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00045276 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00040657 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand (CRYPTO:HAND) is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

Buying and Selling ShowHand

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.