Shriro Holdings Limited (ASX:SHM) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Shriro Holdings Limited (ASX:SHM) declared a final dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Shriro’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.71.
Shriro Company Profile
