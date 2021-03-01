SI-BONE (SIBN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SIBN opened at $31.39 on Monday. SI-BONE has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.46.

Several research analysts have commented on SIBN shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 2,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $76,963.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $88,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 189,521 shares of company stock worth $4,732,520. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

