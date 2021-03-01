SIBCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $887,687.93 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0467 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. SIBCoin has a market cap of $887,687.93 and $1,229.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,637.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,516.39 or 0.03117707 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.34 or 0.00354323 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $489.54 or 0.01006498 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.24 or 0.00454869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.54 or 0.00375295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.39 or 0.00245460 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00022166 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,011,387 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

