Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.52). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SW. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Sierra Wireless to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of SW opened at C$21.40 on Monday. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of C$6.25 and a 1 year high of C$28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$782.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.07.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.