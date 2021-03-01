Signature Bank Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $3.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.99. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.25 EPS.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Signature Bank from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.24.

Shares of SBNY opened at $218.34 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $231.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.35 and a 200-day moving average of $122.26.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

