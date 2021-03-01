Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.75

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.75 and last traded at $51.63, with a volume of 26862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.78.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.57.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 388.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 13.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after buying an additional 66,185 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth about $383,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

