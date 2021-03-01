SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on SilverCrest Metals from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Desjardins downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

