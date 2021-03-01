Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Up 15.8%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)’s share price traded up 15.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $152.00 and last traded at $147.70. 1,120,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,373,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.56.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SI shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $40.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 131.48 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.95.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total transaction of $723,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,619.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 532,919 shares of company stock worth $25,277,111 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

