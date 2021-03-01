Silverway (SLV) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,751.00

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. Silverway has a total market capitalization of $18,659.10 and approximately $1,751.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Silverway coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Silverway has traded up 42.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $48,637.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $489.54 or 0.01006498 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.54 or 0.00375295 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00029696 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000557 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00012582 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003082 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Silverway Coin Profile

Silverway is a coin. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 coins. The official website for Silverway is silverway.io . Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Silverway is an integrated provider of trading data and liquidity for private sale tokens. The platform provides professional investors with access to aggregated data and analytics on OTC transactions to support investment decisions and helps buy and sell private round tokens. “

