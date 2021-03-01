Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Director Daniel C. Keith Sells 10,000 Shares

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Director Daniel C. Keith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $304,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SBGI stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,468. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.60. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $37.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 46.11% and a positive return on equity of 72.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,425,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,110,000 after acquiring an additional 63,412 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,087,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,379,000 after acquiring an additional 69,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,629,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,393 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,570,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,023,000 after acquiring an additional 172,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,350,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,001,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

