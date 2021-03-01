SingularityNET (AGI) Trading 21% Higher Over Last Week

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000420 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $178.98 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 21% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00055878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.47 or 0.00779228 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00030555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00060547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00029992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00042805 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGI is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,082,595 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

