SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.35). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.78.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $158.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $179.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,526,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,396,000 after acquiring an additional 358,011 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,361,000 after purchasing an additional 649,644 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,306,000 after purchasing an additional 29,557 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 874,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,726,000 after purchasing an additional 24,435 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at $62,735,079.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

