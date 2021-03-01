SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Purchased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. SiTime accounts for 1.5% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.58% of SiTime worth $11,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the third quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in SiTime during the third quarter valued at $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total value of $34,911.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,113.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $278,344.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,227 shares in the company, valued at $11,273,179.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,669 shares of company stock worth $4,321,729. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SITM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

SITM opened at $97.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.20 and a beta of 0.75. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $151.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.06.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

